Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Short Interest Up 14.5% in August

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, an increase of 14.5% from the July 31st total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JRS remained flat at $7.33 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 9,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,247. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.78 and a 1-year high of $9.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund in the first quarter worth $40,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.

