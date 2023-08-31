NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Ethic Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 25.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,602 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,656 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.6% of Ethic Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $38,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,900,874,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 160,446.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,862,392,000 after buying an additional 19,574,443 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $2,290,856,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,299,291 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,404,958,000 after acquiring an additional 6,013,647 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,956,988 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,323,694,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043,685 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on NVDA. Argus boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Phillip Securities raised shares of NVIDIA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Westpark Capital raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $690.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $440.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $555.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $493.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,451,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,771,570. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $444.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $345.53. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $502.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.86%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 78,602 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.50, for a total value of $33,838,161.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,092,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,229,123. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 78,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.50, for a total value of $33,838,161.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,092,286 shares in the company, valued at $470,229,123. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total value of $48,297,750.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 676,396 shares in the company, valued at $272,702,575.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 265,160 shares of company stock valued at $111,896,658. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

