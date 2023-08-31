NWTN (NASDAQ:NWTN) Shares Gap Down to $9.78

Shares of NWTN Inc. (NASDAQ:NWTN – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.78, but opened at $9.51. NWTN shares last traded at $9.44, with a volume of 814 shares changing hands.

NWTN Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in NWTN during the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NWTN during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of NWTN during the fourth quarter worth $459,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NWTN during the fourth quarter worth $626,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of NWTN during the fourth quarter worth $1,002,000. 0.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NWTN

NWTN Inc operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.

