O Dell Group LLC Sells 567 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

O Dell Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 567 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 0.8% of O Dell Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. O Dell Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 62.1% in the first quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 5,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 247.6% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at $1,199,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 63.1% in the first quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 21,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 8,214 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,158,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,921,000 after acquiring an additional 21,401 shares during the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JPM. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Citigroup cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.89.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $146.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,273,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,469,569. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.22. The company has a market capitalization of $427.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $159.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $42.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.66 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total value of $677,359.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 57,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,073,632.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total value of $677,359.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 57,735 shares in the company, valued at $9,073,632.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 2,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total value of $350,929.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,844,072.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,593 shares of company stock valued at $1,992,388 in the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

