Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Shares Gap Up to $1.28

Shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.28, but opened at $1.31. Oatly Group shares last traded at $1.26, with a volume of 168,330 shares changing hands.

OTLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Oatly Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas cut Oatly Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Oatly Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Oatly Group from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Oatly Group from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.26.

Oatly Group Stock Down 3.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $728.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.98.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 51.37% and a negative return on equity of 52.81%. The business had revenue of $195.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.14 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Oatly Group AB will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OTLY. Herr Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Oatly Group during the fourth quarter valued at $10,902,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Oatly Group by 1,099.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,419,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134,320 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Oatly Group during the fourth quarter valued at $4,208,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Oatly Group during the first quarter valued at $4,718,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in Oatly Group during the first quarter valued at $4,356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks.

