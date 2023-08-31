Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Earns Buy Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $100.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 21.17% from the stock’s previous close.

OKTA has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Okta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Okta from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.24.

Okta Trading Up 12.2 %

NASDAQ:OKTA traded up $8.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $82.53. 9,976,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,486,076. Okta has a 52-week low of $44.12 and a 52-week high of $94.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.71. The firm has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.83 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.67 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.19) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Okta will post -2.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Okta

In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $148,024.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,551,463.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,958 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $148,024.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,551,463.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 6,897 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $521,413.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,125,191.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,430 shares of company stock valued at $1,015,308 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Okta during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,232,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Okta by 37.3% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Okta by 33.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Okta by 3.7% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Okta by 7.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

