Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.17-1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.91. The company issued revenue guidance of 2.207-2.215, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.18 billion. Okta also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $1.17-$1.20 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OKTA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Okta from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Okta from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Okta from $92.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $88.76.

Okta Stock Performance

Shares of OKTA opened at $73.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.91 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.71. Okta has a 1 year low of $44.12 and a 1 year high of $94.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Okta had a negative return on equity of 10.77% and a negative net margin of 35.26%. The firm had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Okta will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Okta

In other news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,958 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $148,024.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,551,463.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Okta news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 4,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $331,128.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,667,809.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $148,024.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,551,463.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,430 shares of company stock worth $1,015,308 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Okta

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OKTA. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the third quarter worth $41,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Okta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Okta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its stake in shares of Okta by 365.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the second quarter worth $54,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

