Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.29-$0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $558.00 million-$560.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $552.37 million. Okta also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $1.17-$1.20 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on OKTA. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Okta from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Okta from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Okta from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Okta currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $88.76.

Get Okta alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Okta

Okta Stock Up 9.5 %

OKTA stock opened at $80.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.71. Okta has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $94.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.91 and a beta of 1.03.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Okta had a negative return on equity of 10.77% and a negative net margin of 35.26%. The business had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Okta will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $148,024.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,551,463.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 6,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $521,413.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,111 shares in the company, valued at $2,125,191.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $148,024.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,463.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,430 shares of company stock worth $1,015,308. Insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Okta

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Okta in the third quarter worth $41,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Okta in the second quarter worth $46,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Okta in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its position in Okta by 365.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

(Get Free Report)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.