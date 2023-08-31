Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.29-0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of 558-560, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $552.86 million. Okta also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $1.17-$1.20 EPS.

Okta Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $73.57 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of -16.91 and a beta of 1.03. Okta has a 1-year low of $44.12 and a 1-year high of $94.78.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $556.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.67 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.77%. Okta’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.19) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Okta will post -2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Okta from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Okta from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Okta from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $88.76.

Get Our Latest Research Report on OKTA

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $148,024.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,551,463.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 6,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $521,413.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,125,191.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,958 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $148,024.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,551,463.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,430 shares of company stock worth $1,015,308. 7.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Okta

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Okta in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 365.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Okta during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.