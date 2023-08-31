Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.29-0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of 558-560, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $552.86 million. Okta also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $1.17-$1.20 EPS.
Okta Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $73.57 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of -16.91 and a beta of 1.03. Okta has a 1-year low of $44.12 and a 1-year high of $94.78.
Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $556.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.67 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.77%. Okta’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.19) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Okta will post -2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Research Report on OKTA
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $148,024.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,551,463.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 6,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $521,413.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,125,191.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,958 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $148,024.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,551,463.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,430 shares of company stock worth $1,015,308. 7.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Okta
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Okta in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 365.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Okta during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.
Okta Company Profile
Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Okta
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- This is How Salesforce.com Gets Back to its All-Time High
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- 3 Online Retailers To Revamp Your Shopping List With
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- 3 Bitcoin Stocks To Watch Following Grayscale’s Legal Victory
Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.