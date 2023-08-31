Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Acquired by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 52.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,759 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $6,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 193,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 783 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. STF Management LP grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. STF Management LP now owns 1,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 243.7% in the first quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 11,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,954,000 after purchasing an additional 8,225 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 108,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,005,000 after buying an additional 10,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

ODFL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $331.00 to $391.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $334.00 to $332.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $470.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $365.60.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, SVP Steven W. Hartsell sold 403 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total transaction of $163,347.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,017.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, SVP Steven W. Hartsell sold 403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total value of $163,347.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,017.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Stith III sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.66, for a total value of $92,623.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,447.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

ODFL traded down $4.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $425.59. 292,489 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 807,843. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $392.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $350.85. The company has a market cap of $46.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.12. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $240.00 and a fifty-two week high of $432.40.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 34.58% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.90%.

Old Dominion Freight Line announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 26th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

