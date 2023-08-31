Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of 0.245 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Old Republic International has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 42 years. Old Republic International has a payout ratio of 37.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Old Republic International to earn $2.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.98 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.3%.

Old Republic International stock opened at $27.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.79. Old Republic International has a 1 year low of $20.27 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.61.

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. Old Republic International had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Old Republic International will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Barbara Adachi purchased 3,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.64 per share, for a total transaction of $100,056.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,628.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen J. Oberst sold 26,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total transaction of $733,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,574 shares in the company, valued at $1,898,128.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,182,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $853,541,000 after purchasing an additional 134,872 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,907,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $542,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,571 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,311,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $133,416,000 after purchasing an additional 621,094 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,741,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $96,782,000 after purchasing an additional 926,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Old Republic International by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,340,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $86,427,000 after acquiring an additional 465,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Old Republic International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Old Republic International from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

