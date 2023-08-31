Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Hits New 12-Month High on Strong Earnings

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $78.74 and last traded at $78.27, with a volume of 345963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.88.

The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $514.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OLLI. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $59.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 3,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total transaction of $260,425.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,536,916. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 3,549 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total value of $260,425.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,536,916. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 800 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.33, for a total value of $58,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,534,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,139 shares of company stock worth $670,006 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLLI. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 95,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth about $263,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 29.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 8,723 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Up 2.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.07.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Further Reading

