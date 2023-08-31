Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLIGet Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $514.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.04 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet updated its FY24 guidance to $2.65-$2.74 EPS.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

Shares of OLLI stock traded up $2.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,006,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,841. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.35 and its 200 day moving average is $63.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.25, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12 month low of $44.72 and a 12 month high of $80.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on OLLI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 3,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total value of $260,425.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,536,916. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 3,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total value of $260,425.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,536,916. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.33, for a total value of $58,664.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,534,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,139 shares of company stock worth $670,006. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at about $41,301,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth $28,482,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter worth about $33,285,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter worth $24,742,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth about $17,880,000.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Further Reading

