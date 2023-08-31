One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) Director Sells $23,319.18 in Stock

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Get Free Report) Director Charles Biederman sold 1,101 shares of One Liberty Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $23,319.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $846,013.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
One Liberty Properties Price Performance
NYSE OLP traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.65. 78,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,225. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $418.74 million, a PE ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.30. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.25 and a fifty-two week high of $25.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.23.
One Liberty Properties Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.40%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
OLP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of One Liberty Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of One Liberty Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of One Liberty Properties from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on One Liberty Properties
About One Liberty Properties
One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial and retail properties. Many of these properties are subject to long-term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than One Liberty Properties
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- 3 Takeaways from the August Inflation Report
- How to Build Wealth with the Dividend Aristocrat Index
- On Fire: 5 Best Artificial Intelligence Penny Stocks
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- 6 Cybersecurity Stocks: Which is the Best to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for One Liberty Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Liberty Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.