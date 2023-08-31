One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) Director Sells $23,319.18 in Stock

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Get Free Report) Director Charles Biederman sold 1,101 shares of One Liberty Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $23,319.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $846,013.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE OLP traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.65. 78,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,225. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $418.74 million, a PE ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.30. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.25 and a fifty-two week high of $25.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.40%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of One Liberty Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 1.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 533,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,843,000 after acquiring an additional 10,150 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 24.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 21.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 9,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in One Liberty Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $838,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.65% of the company’s stock.

OLP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of One Liberty Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of One Liberty Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of One Liberty Properties from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial and retail properties. Many of these properties are subject to long-term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

