O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 74,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,501 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $63,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,137,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 100,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $85,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 75.5% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 95 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ORLY shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $916.00 to $983.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $995.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $988.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $920.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $967.40.

ORLY traded down $4.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $947.38. 141,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,180. The company has a market capitalization of $57.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $680.00 and a fifty-two week high of $975.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $943.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $904.15.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.05 by $0.17. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 163.68% and a net margin of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.65 EPS for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Andrea Weiss sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $931.34, for a total transaction of $186,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,620.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Andrea Weiss sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $931.34, for a total value of $186,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,620.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 7,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $935.71, for a total transaction of $7,142,274.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,839,378.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,632 shares of company stock worth $21,206,671. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

