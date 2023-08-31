O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 65.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 44,065 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $20,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORLY. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 305.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,894,000 after acquiring an additional 5,376 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth approximately $1,847,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 48.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 11.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 14,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $937.81, for a total transaction of $13,691,088.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,378 shares in the company, valued at $7,856,972.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $935.20, for a total value of $187,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,835,105.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 14,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $937.81, for a total transaction of $13,691,088.19. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,856,972.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,632 shares of company stock valued at $21,206,671 in the last 90 days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

ORLY stock opened at $952.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $943.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $904.15. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $680.00 and a 52-week high of $975.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.05 by $0.17. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 163.68% and a net margin of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.78 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $916.00 to $983.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $868.00 to $954.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $992.00 to $1,038.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $988.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $995.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $967.40.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

