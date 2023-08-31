O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) SVP Sells $524,569.50 in Stock

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total transaction of $524,569.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,469.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded down $12.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $939.70. The company had a trading volume of 443,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,016. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $680.00 and a twelve month high of $975.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $943.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $904.15.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 163.68% and a net margin of 14.84%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 57.9% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $992.00 to $1,038.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $985.00 to $1,075.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $916.00 to $983.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $868.00 to $954.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $988.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $967.40.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

