Osino Resources (OTCMKTS:OSIIF) Shares Up 0.9%

Osino Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:OSIIF – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.90 and last traded at $0.90. Approximately 9,595 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 19,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.80.

About Osino Resources

Osino Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mining properties in Namibia. Its flagship project is the Twin Hills project that consists of 11 licenses covering 153,206 hectares located in Central Namibia; holds 100% interest in the Ondundu gold exploration property covering 19,969 hectares located in Namibia; and Otjikoto East gold project that consists of one license covering approximately 38,114 hectares located in Northern Namibia.

