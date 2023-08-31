OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT) Shares Gap Down to $11.93

OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.93, but opened at $11.62. OUTFRONT Media shares last traded at $11.59, with a volume of 119,182 shares changing hands.

OUT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on OUTFRONT Media in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on OUTFRONT Media from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer cut OUTFRONT Media from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barrington Research cut their price target on OUTFRONT Media from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on OUTFRONT Media from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OUTFRONT Media presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.98 and a 200 day moving average of $15.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.58%. OUTFRONT Media’s payout ratio is presently -47.24%.

In other OUTFRONT Media news, EVP Clive A. Punter bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.12 per share, for a total transaction of $100,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,074.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in OUTFRONT Media by 166.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 223.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

