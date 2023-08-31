Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVLH) Trading 1% Higher

Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVLH – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.10 and last traded at $27.95. 6,263 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 21,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.66.

Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $100.89 million, a PE ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.67.

Get Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVLH – Free Report) by 1,824.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,879 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.20% of Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF

The Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF (OVLH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to the US large-cap space combined with an option overlay strategy, utilizing a put spread and long-term OTM put options. OVLH was launched on Jan 14, 2021 and is managed by Overlay Shares.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.