Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.30-10.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $10.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.57-1.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.60 billion.

OXM traded down $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $100.99. 192,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,195. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Oxford Industries has a twelve month low of $85.00 and a twelve month high of $123.37.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The textile maker reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.04. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 32.20% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $420.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.10 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Oxford Industries will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.12%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OXM shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Friday, August 25th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $121.50.

In other Oxford Industries news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 1,000 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.41, for a total transaction of $103,410.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,007.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.41, for a total value of $103,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,750,007.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis M. Love sold 929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.58, for a total value of $97,154.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,652.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Oxford Industries by 62.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,460 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 14.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,688 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

