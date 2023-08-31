P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII) Major Shareholder Pacific Founders Ugp I. Chicago Acquires 90,000 Shares of Stock

P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Free Report) major shareholder Pacific Founders Ugp I. Chicago purchased 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $125,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 49,125,442 shares in the company, valued at $68,284,364.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
P3 Health Partners Trading Up 13.2 %
Shares of PIII stock opened at $1.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.16. P3 Health Partners Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $7.05. The company has a market capitalization of $615.97 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.13.
P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.15. P3 Health Partners had a negative return on equity of 2,471.27% and a negative net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $329.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.30 million. Equities analysts forecast that P3 Health Partners Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.
Separately, TD Cowen began coverage on P3 Health Partners in a research note on Friday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.
P3 Health Partners Inc, a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. The company is based in Henderson, Nevada.
