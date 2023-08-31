P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII) Major Shareholder Pacific Founders Ugp I. Chicago Buys 90,000 Shares of Stock

P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Free Report) major shareholder Pacific Founders Ugp I. Chicago acquired 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.83 per share, for a total transaction of $164,700.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 49,305,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,228,958.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

P3 Health Partners Trading Up 13.2 %

Shares of PIII stock opened at $1.97 on Thursday. P3 Health Partners Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.13, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $615.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.23.

P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.15. P3 Health Partners had a negative net margin of 10.92% and a negative return on equity of 2,471.27%. The firm had revenue of $329.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.30 million. Research analysts anticipate that P3 Health Partners Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of P3 Health Partners in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Emfo LLC grew its position in shares of P3 Health Partners by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 657,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 377,986 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of P3 Health Partners by 216.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 73,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 50,334 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of P3 Health Partners by 277.4% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 29,097 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of P3 Health Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of P3 Health Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 23.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

P3 Health Partners Inc, a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. The company is based in Henderson, Nevada.

