Pacific Smiles Group Limited (ASX:PSQ) Insider Jodie Leonard Acquires 16,000 Shares

Pacific Smiles Group Limited (ASX:PSQ – Get Free Report) insider Jodie Leonard acquired 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.30 ($0.84) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,800.00 ($13,419.35).

Pacific Smiles Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.79.

Get Pacific Smiles Group alerts:

About Pacific Smiles Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Pacific Smiles Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates dental centers under the Pacific Smiles Dental Centres and nib Dental Care Centres names in Eastern Australia. It provides services and equipped facilities to dentists, including support staff, materials, marketing, and administrative services.

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Smiles Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Smiles Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.