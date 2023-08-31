Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Trading 8.8% Higher

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 8.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.17 and last traded at $2.17. Approximately 4,027,002 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 4,387,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.99.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PGY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Pagaya Technologies from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Pagaya Technologies from $1.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. JMP Securities began coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2.75 price objective on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.66.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.97 and a 200-day moving average of $1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 7.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orin Green Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Pagaya Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 117.1% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 28,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 15,444 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Pagaya Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pagaya Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It primarily develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. The company's partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent banks and financial institutions, auto finance providers, and residential real estate service providers.

