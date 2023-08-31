PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.60-0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $426-430 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $428.51 million. PagerDuty also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.13-0.14 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on PD. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Craig Hallum lowered shares of PagerDuty from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.44.

PagerDuty Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of PD traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.76. 1,976,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,398,199. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. PagerDuty has a 12-month low of $19.51 and a 12-month high of $35.33. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.47 and a beta of 0.87.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $103.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.25 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 35.07% and a negative net margin of 27.74%. PagerDuty’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. Research analysts forecast that PagerDuty will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PagerDuty news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 4,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $106,627.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 557,046 shares in the company, valued at $13,942,861.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 4,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $106,627.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 557,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,942,861.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rathi Murthy sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total value of $964,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,375 shares in the company, valued at $501,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,470 shares of company stock worth $1,101,691 over the last three months. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PagerDuty

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in PagerDuty during the first quarter worth about $33,686,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PagerDuty during the fourth quarter valued at $22,062,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the fourth quarter valued at $10,913,000. SQN Investors LP bought a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the first quarter valued at $13,909,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in PagerDuty by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,099,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,598,000 after buying an additional 353,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States, EMEA, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

