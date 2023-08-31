PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.13-0.14 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $106.5-108.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $107.28 million. PagerDuty also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.60-0.65 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Craig Hallum cut shares of PagerDuty from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.44.

NYSE:PD traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.76. 1,840,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,397,382. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. PagerDuty has a 1 year low of $19.51 and a 1 year high of $35.33. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.38 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.33.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 27.74% and a negative return on equity of 35.07%. The firm had revenue of $103.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that PagerDuty will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PagerDuty news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 4,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $106,627.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 557,046 shares in the company, valued at $13,942,861.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 4,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $106,627.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 557,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,942,861.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rathi Murthy sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total transaction of $964,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,470 shares of company stock valued at $1,101,691. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of PagerDuty by 614.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PagerDuty by 270.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of PagerDuty by 755.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 3,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States, EMEA, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

