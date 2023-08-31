Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Gap Down to $16.33

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.33, but opened at $15.60. Palantir Technologies shares last traded at $15.17, with a volume of 20,256,707 shares traded.

PLTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.04.

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 8.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $32.23 billion, a PE ratio of -499.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 2.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.08 and its 200 day moving average is $12.12.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $533.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.88 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. On average, research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 325,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $5,005,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,056,773.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 325,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $5,005,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,056,773.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 32,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $495,086.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,845,895 shares in the company, valued at $27,965,309.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,962,447 shares of company stock worth $54,596,092 in the last 90 days. 13.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1,510.9% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the period. 34.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

