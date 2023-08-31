Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 46,184 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 318.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,184 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $12,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in American Tower by 629.4% in the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 151.7% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total transaction of $665,718.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,085,715.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total transaction of $665,718.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,389 shares in the company, valued at $10,085,715.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $1,781,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,024,928.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,251 shares of company stock worth $2,957,531 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AMT opened at $182.97 on Thursday. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $172.55 and a 12 month high of $265.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $187.25 and its 200 day moving average is $194.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.29 billion, a PE ratio of 88.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.50.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

