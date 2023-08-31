Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 47,396 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 728,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,396 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $13,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACAD. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,181,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $218,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $263,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 10,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 173,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

ACAD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $21.60 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $26.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -39.12 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.33. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.73 and a twelve month high of $33.99.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $165.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.86 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 20.11% and a negative return on equity of 27.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,682 shares in the company, valued at $454,778. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 100,000 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $3,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,317.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,682 shares in the company, valued at $454,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,972 shares of company stock worth $3,891,034. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

