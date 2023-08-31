Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 5,707 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,707 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.32% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $22,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KNSL. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 148.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 141.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

KNSL opened at $398.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.45 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $373.94 and its 200-day moving average is $337.23. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $239.82 and a 1-year high of $403.29.

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $295.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.01 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 29.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 28th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.69%.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.94, for a total value of $524,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,831 shares in the company, valued at $24,786,600.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.94, for a total value of $524,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,786,600.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 68,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,624,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $2,969,690 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $270.00 to $389.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $300.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.83.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

