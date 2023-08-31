Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 2,281.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,879 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Builders FirstSource worth $15,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 179.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Insider Transactions at Builders FirstSource

In related news, insider Michael Hiller sold 5,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.91, for a total value of $882,283.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,865,055.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Hiller sold 5,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.91, for a total value of $882,283.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,865,055.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.69, for a total transaction of $758,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,973,314.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,965 shares of company stock worth $1,882,113. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on BLDR. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $162.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $166.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.17.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:BLDR opened at $139.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.13. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.70 and a 52 week high of $156.85. The company has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.99.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $1.20. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.