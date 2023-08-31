Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 2,307.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,879 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of Stifel Financial worth $11,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SF. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Stifel Financial by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 118.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 81,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,808,000 after acquiring an additional 44,219 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 57,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 165,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $550,000. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Price Performance

SF opened at $65.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.74. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $49.31 and a 1 year high of $68.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Stifel Financial Announces Dividend

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.13). Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 28.69%.

SF has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Stifel Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Friday, June 30th.

In other news, CEO Christopher K. Reichert sold 9,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $600,282.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

