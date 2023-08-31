Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,366,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,604 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $15,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.20.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $103,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 815,154 shares in the company, valued at $10,189,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $103,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 815,154 shares in the company, valued at $10,189,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $78,813.76. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 950,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,391,559.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,629 shares of company stock worth $1,445,385. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FOLD opened at $13.15 on Thursday. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $14.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -20.55 and a beta of 0.84.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 52.85% and a negative return on equity of 157.79%. The firm had revenue of $94.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.57 million. On average, research analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

