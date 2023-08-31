Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 72.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,402 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $18,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 114.7% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 169,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $18,877,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 662,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,814,067.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 127,578 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.68, for a total value of $14,885,801.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,020,880.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 169,400 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $18,877,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 662,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,814,067.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 309,878 shares of company stock worth $35,237,757 over the last 90 days. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on PSX. Argus increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America lowered Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.07.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE PSX opened at $114.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $74.02 and a 52-week high of $117.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $35.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 26.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 15.14 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 18.22%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

