Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 339,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,267 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $16,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 36.8% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $294,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 115.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 92.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $161,000.

PTC Therapeutics Stock Down 0.6 %

PTCT opened at $40.53 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.46. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.25 and a 52 week high of $59.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 0.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $213.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.99 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PTCT shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PTC Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.80.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

Read More

