Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 232,067 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 535.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 232,067 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of W. R. Berkley worth $17,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,331,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,620,232,000 after acquiring an additional 8,664,707 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,940,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $795,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732,333 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 427.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,899,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $790,947,000 after purchasing an additional 8,831,553 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,491,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $325,816,000 after purchasing an additional 35,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 119.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,377,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $224,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

WRB opened at $61.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $76.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.99. The stock has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.63.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.67%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

