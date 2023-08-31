Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $12.78 Million Stock Holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 244.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 790,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 561,299 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $12,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PCG. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of PG&E by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 337,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 103,767 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in PG&E by 86.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 146,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 67,898 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in PG&E by 190.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 183,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 120,468 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E during the 1st quarter worth $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PCG. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of PG&E from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Barclays started coverage on PG&E in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upgraded PG&E from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on PG&E from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.14.

PG&E Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PCG opened at $16.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. PG&E Co. has a twelve month low of $11.97 and a twelve month high of $18.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.79.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.04). PG&E had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. PG&E’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

