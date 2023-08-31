Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $13.24 Million Stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 20,181 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of Commercial Metals worth $13,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMC. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Commercial Metals by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Commercial Metals by 0.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,036,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,699,000 after purchasing an additional 8,973 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $342,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 371.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 657,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,124,000 after buying an additional 517,834 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CMC stock opened at $56.35 on Thursday. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $35.22 and a 12 month high of $58.09. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.20.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 26.49%. Commercial Metals’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.91%.

Insider Activity at Commercial Metals

In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 50,000 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $2,532,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,971,210.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $2,532,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,971,210.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total transaction of $274,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,850,311.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,247 shares of company stock worth $9,332,716 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Commercial Metals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.83.

Commercial Metals Profile

(Free Report)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

