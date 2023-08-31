Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $14.01 Million Holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,239 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,433 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.15% of Performance Food Group worth $14,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 460 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PFGC. Barclays upped their price target on Performance Food Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Performance Food Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.30.

In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $119,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,931,977.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $362,480. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFGC opened at $62.37 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 1.37. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $42.77 and a 12-month high of $64.34.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The food distribution company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14. The company had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

