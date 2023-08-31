Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $14.75 Million Holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 199,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 39,780 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.35% of Merit Medical Systems worth $14,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 12,842 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $294,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 16.3% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,759 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $1,974,000. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,817,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MMSI shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com lowered Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Merit Medical Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.83.

Insider Activity at Merit Medical Systems

In other Merit Medical Systems news, COO Neil Peterson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total transaction of $543,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director A Scott Anderson sold 22,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.40, for a total value of $1,539,292.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,415,659.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Neil Peterson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total transaction of $543,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Merit Medical Systems Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of MMSI stock opened at $66.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.78 and a 200-day moving average of $76.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.79 and a 12-month high of $85.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.42, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.96.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $320.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Merit Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

