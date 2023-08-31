Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $17.21 Million Stock Holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 347,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,070 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of PotlatchDeltic worth $17,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in PotlatchDeltic by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in PotlatchDeltic by 115.5% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $159,000. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

PotlatchDeltic Stock Performance

Shares of PCH opened at $48.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.21 and a 200-day moving average of $48.85. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a one year low of $39.10 and a one year high of $54.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 41.09 and a beta of 1.23.

PotlatchDeltic Announces Dividend

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $246.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.30 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 3.78%. PotlatchDeltic’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is 153.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PCH shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PotlatchDeltic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PCH

PotlatchDeltic Profile

(Free Report)

PotlatchDeltic (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana. Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.