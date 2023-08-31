Panagora Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 208.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 129,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,722 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $14,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FI. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 71.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Price Performance

Fiserv stock opened at $122.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.55 and a 12-month high of $130.74. The stock has a market cap of $74.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Fiserv from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna increased their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.90.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.58, for a total value of $840,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 180,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,499,895.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

