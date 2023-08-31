Panagora Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,552 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Hubbell worth $19,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Hubbell by 336.1% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 57,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,931,000 after purchasing an additional 44,129 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Hubbell by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 101,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,448,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hubbell by 4,246.3% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 151,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,970,000 after purchasing an additional 148,450 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 6.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HUBB shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hubbell in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $300.00 to $370.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Hubbell from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Hubbell from $287.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hubbell news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 2,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.30, for a total transaction of $720,689.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,935.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 5,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.12, for a total value of $1,851,737.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,783 shares in the company, valued at $16,266,075.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 2,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.30, for a total value of $720,689.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,471 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,935.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,228 shares of company stock worth $3,839,856 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE HUBB opened at $326.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $319.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $281.74. Hubbell Incorporated has a one year low of $204.01 and a one year high of $340.06. The company has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.99.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.44. Hubbell had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. Hubbell’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 15.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 37.24%.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

