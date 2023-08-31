Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 38,747 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 274,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 38,747 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $12,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 158.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter valued at about $95,000.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Percy H. Carter sold 2,307 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $120,102.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,371.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Percy H. Carter sold 2,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $120,102.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,371.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $501,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 176,050 shares in the company, valued at $8,830,668. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on BPMC. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Monday, August 7th. SVB Securities lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blueprint Medicines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BPMC

Blueprint Medicines Price Performance

Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $49.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.19 and a 200-day moving average of $51.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 1 year low of $37.82 and a 1 year high of $79.40.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.58) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $57.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.60 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 245.62% and a negative return on equity of 117.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.68) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -9.06 EPS for the current year.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.