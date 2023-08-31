Panagora Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 872.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,129 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,074 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of GoDaddy worth $12,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commerce Bank boosted its position in GoDaddy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 45,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in GoDaddy by 4.4% in the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in GoDaddy by 5.5% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 27,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michele Lau sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total transaction of $387,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,742,567.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michele Lau sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total transaction of $387,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,742,567.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $25,701.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,817.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,889 shares of company stock valued at $2,208,347. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $72.25 on Thursday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.65 and a 12-month high of $85.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.62 and its 200 day moving average is $74.27.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 83.74% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. B. Riley started coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on GoDaddy from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

