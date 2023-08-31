Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 17,210 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 36.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,247 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 17,210 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $15,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of COST. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 21.7% during the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,155 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $248,000. Rathbones Group PLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 305,841 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $151,994,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 8.6% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 519,041 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $257,896,000 after buying an additional 41,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peninsula Wealth LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 5.1% during the first quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 680 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COST. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $595.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $567.00 to $597.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $565.17.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.2 %

COST opened at $541.32 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $447.90 and a fifty-two week high of $571.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $546.48 and its 200 day moving average is $515.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.17, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 30.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,450,177. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,104,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

