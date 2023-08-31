Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA) Short Interest Up 15.5% in August

Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 974,200 shares, a growth of 15.5% from the July 31st total of 843,300 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 262,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paragon 28 news, Director Thomas P. Schnettler sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total transaction of $127,926.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,051.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Kristina Wright sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total value of $126,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,829.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas P. Schnettler sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total transaction of $127,926.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,051.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paragon 28

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FNA. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Paragon 28 by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Paragon 28 by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Paragon 28 by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Paragon 28 by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Paragon 28 by 1.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 77,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Paragon 28 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Paragon 28 Price Performance

Shares of Paragon 28 stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $14.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,418. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 0.52. Paragon 28 has a 52-week low of $12.45 and a 52-week high of $21.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $51.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.96 million. Paragon 28 had a negative return on equity of 38.21% and a negative net margin of 34.12%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paragon 28 will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paragon 28 Company Profile

Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

