Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Price Target Increased to $3.50 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

PGRE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of Paramount Group in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paramount Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a sell rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.83.

Shares of NYSE PGRE traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.14. 689,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,894,455. Paramount Group has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $7.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -35.90%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Paramount Group by 95.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 35.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 142.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,642 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 335.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 6,379 shares during the period. 59.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

