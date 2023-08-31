Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Stock Position Decreased by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,988,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 260,966 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 1.55% of Parker-Hannifin worth $668,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at about $519,286,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,208,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,078,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,583 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1,273.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 524,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,587,000 after buying an additional 486,163 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,039,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,171,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,891,000 after purchasing an additional 308,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.47, for a total transaction of $362,002.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,569. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 1,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.28, for a total value of $630,904.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,072.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.47, for a total value of $362,002.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,569. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,420 shares of company stock valued at $6,185,689. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $420.01. The company had a trading volume of 165,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $235.69 and a fifty-two week high of $428.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $400.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $358.50. The firm has a market cap of $53.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.52.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $0.60. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 22.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on PH shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $383.00 to $446.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $370.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $436.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $434.57.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

